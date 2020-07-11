Michael D. Fleisher Sells 10,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,060,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE W opened at $223.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $230.92.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wayfair from $75.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $1,442,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.