Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) Trading Down 6.7%

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), approximately 1,641,669 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.12.

In other news, insider Simon Finnis sold 750,000 shares of Metro Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08), for a total value of A$83,250.00 ($57,020.55).

Metro Mining Limited operates as an exploration and mining company in Australia. The company explores for coal and bauxite. Its flagship project is the Bauxite Hills Mine project covering approximately 1,900 square kilometers of exploration tenements located to the north of Weipa on Western Cape York.

