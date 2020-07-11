Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) Trading Down 0.2%

Meridian Energy Ltd (ASX:MEZ)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$4.48 ($3.07) and last traded at A$4.66 ($3.19), approximately 15,452 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.67 ($3.20).

The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a PE ratio of 86.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$4.66 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ)

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retail of electricity. It generates electricity through seven hydro power stations and five wind farms in New Zealand; three hydro power stations and two wind farms in Australia; and a solar farm in Tongatapu, Tonga. The company sells its electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers under the Meridian and Powershop brand names.

