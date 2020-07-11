Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRBK. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Meridian Bank news, CEO Christopher J. Annas acquired 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Also, Director Robert T. Holland acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,772.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,160 shares of company stock worth $97,352 over the last ninety days. 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Meridian Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 147,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 149.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Meridian Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

