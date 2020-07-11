MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Capitalization Achieves $751,545.36

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $751,545.36 and approximately $34,718.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.01969828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00186635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00065382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001048 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 542% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028307 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

