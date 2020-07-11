Medmen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) were down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 1,647,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,456,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Medmen Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

