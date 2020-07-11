Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $184.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.59 and a 200-day moving average of $190.73.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

