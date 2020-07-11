MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Insider Malcolm Swift Sells 24,600 Shares

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MKC opened at $183.85 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.42 and a 200-day moving average of $161.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after acquiring an additional 125,121 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

