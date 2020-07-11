Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Matthews International from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $565.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $374.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.59 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $169,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Matthews International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 82,088 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 56.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,028,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

