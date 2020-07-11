MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Update

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

MarineMax stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.85. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $150,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,743.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $173,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,900. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 204,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,570 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

