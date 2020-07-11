Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 542 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $128.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.52. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.76.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.