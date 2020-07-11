Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 437,580 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 437,580 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,470,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

