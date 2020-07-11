Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,713 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,319,000 after acquiring an additional 190,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $650,506,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,941,000 after acquiring an additional 53,913 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $173.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.38.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.