Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Square by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 484.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $128.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $133.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12,938.99 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $223,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,972.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

