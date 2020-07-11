Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $25.53 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.41.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $225.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.48 and its 200-day moving average is $197.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

