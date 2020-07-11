Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,107 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $84.90 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,296.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,073,970 shares of company stock valued at $89,664,090. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

