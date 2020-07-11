Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.06.

NYSE ROK opened at $210.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $230.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.84 and its 200 day moving average is $191.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

