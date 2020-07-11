Mallcoin (MLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,038.00

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Mallcoin has a market cap of $475,237.66 and $9,038.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mallcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.01969828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00186635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00065382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001048 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 542% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028307 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com . Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall

Mallcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mallcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

