Lycopodium (ASX:LYL) Trading Up 1.2%

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$4.37 ($2.99) and last traded at A$4.37 ($2.99), approximately 17,281 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.32 ($2.96).

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Lycopodium Company Profile (ASX:LYL)

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering consultancy services in the mining, metallurgical, rail, and manufacturing industries. The company provides feasibility studies, value engineering, and project development and implementation services to junior exploration companies and multinational producers; design, engineering, and project management solutions to the manufacturing and renewable energy facilities in Australia and South East Asia; and engineering, asset management, architecture, and professional infrastructure project consultancy services to private and public clients in Australia.

