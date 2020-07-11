Lundin Gold Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$49.48 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$12.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$13.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.32.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

