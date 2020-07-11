Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Cut by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $137.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

