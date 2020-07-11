Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.40.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $166.10 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $117,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $706,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 34.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

