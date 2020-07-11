Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Up 1.2%

Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LON:LIT) shares rose 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.84 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.70 ($0.75), approximately 141,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.74).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $68.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.33.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia. It offers funding of contentious commercial litigation and class actions, as well as corporate risk management associated with litigation.

