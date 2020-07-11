Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

LQDT opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.31 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 28,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $136,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 182,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,096,603.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 745,107 shares of company stock worth $4,178,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 129.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

