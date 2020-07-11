Liquidity Network Price Tops $0.0246 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $1.31 million and $124,734.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.01969828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00186635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00065382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001048 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 542% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028307 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.