LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Down 6.2% in June

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,500 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 615,700 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

LifeVantage stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.36.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 43.08% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,561,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Rose sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $164,215 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the first quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LifeVantage by 93.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LifeVantage by 30.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LifeVantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

