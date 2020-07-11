Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) to Issue $1.07 Quarterly Dividend

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th.

Life Storage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 77.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Life Storage has a payout ratio of 123.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Life Storage to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

Life Storage stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73. Life Storage has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LSI. Citigroup raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

