Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 151 ($1.86) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 147.50 ($1.82).

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 148.60 ($1.83) on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 162.60 ($2.00). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

