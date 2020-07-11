LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LHCG. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Shares of LHCG opened at $181.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $182.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LHC Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after acquiring an additional 555,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,576,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 212,511 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,793,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $750,712,000 after purchasing an additional 204,308 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.