LGI Homes Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.11 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.07. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

LGI Homes stock opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $103.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,278,000 after buying an additional 438,258 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $6,049,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,150,000 after acquiring an additional 131,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $9,051,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 33.3% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 475,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 118,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,942,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

