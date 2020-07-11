LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of LGI Homes worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in LGI Homes by 24.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14. LGI Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $103.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,942,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

