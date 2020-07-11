Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.33. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $110,554.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,132.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,469,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,829 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.