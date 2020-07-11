Legend Biotech Corporation Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($6.94) Per Share (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PCVX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Legend Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will earn ($6.94) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

In other Legend Biotech news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,488,000.00.

About Legend Biotech

Vaxcyte, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate, and complex antigen-based vaccines. The company has a license to Sutro Biopharma's Xpress CF platforms for cell free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation. Vaxcyte, Inc was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc in May, 2020.

