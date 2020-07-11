Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $118.13 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

