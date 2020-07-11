Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 545 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 175.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $175.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

