Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 717.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Argus reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.85.

NYSE:GD opened at $141.97 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

