Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $29,000 in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,057,000 after acquiring an additional 236,935 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 940,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after acquiring an additional 355,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Alteryx stock opened at $178.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,560.40 and a beta of 1.42. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $56,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 10,950 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $1,933,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,473 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,155. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

