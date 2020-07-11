Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,667,000 after buying an additional 651,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after buying an additional 892,603 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $169.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $132.13 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.