Larson Financial Group LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.