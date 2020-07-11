Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 200.3% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

