Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $259.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.49. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $22,818,449. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

