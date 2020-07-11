Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.00 ($61.80).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €59.26 ($66.58) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €52.88 and a 200 day moving average of €51.23. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

