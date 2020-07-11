Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.72, 3,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 11,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

KEYUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Keyera from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Keyera from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

