KeyCorp Comments on Lennox International Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2021 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Lennox International from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.42.

LII stock opened at $242.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.98. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 160.44% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.