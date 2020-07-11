Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€31.50” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.51 ($45.52) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.03 ($35.99) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.35 ($39.71).

DPW stock opened at €34.00 ($38.20) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($46.43). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.45.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

