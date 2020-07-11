Kazia Therapeutics (ASX:KZA) Trading 1.3% Higher

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.40 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.27), 47,736 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.27).

The company has a market cap of $28.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.50.

In related news, insider Iain Ross acquired 125,000 shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$51,375.00 ($35,188.36). Also, insider Steven Coffey 75,000 shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

