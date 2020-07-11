KARMA Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $13.77 and $18.94. KARMA has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $163.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002078 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $20.33, $7.50, $10.39, $24.43, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $32.15, $51.55 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

