JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UBS. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBS Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in UBS Group by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 43,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 36,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.