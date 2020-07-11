JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UBS. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBS Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in UBS Group by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 43,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 36,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
