JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Price Target to GBX 600

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.38) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RSA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 540 ($6.65) to GBX 510 ($6.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 690 ($8.49) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 547.69 ($6.74).

Shares of LON RSA opened at GBX 419.90 ($5.17) on Thursday. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 321.20 ($3.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 736.84 ($9.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 410.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 457.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

