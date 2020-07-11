JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 2,820

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,580 ($31.75) to GBX 2,820 ($34.70) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSN. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,110 ($38.27) to GBX 2,470 ($30.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,360 ($29.04) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($30.64) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,729.79 ($33.59).

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,635 ($32.43) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,326.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,452.35. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($16.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,328 ($40.95). The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($30.48), for a total value of £2,218,921.37 ($2,730,644.07).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

